Seven acres of straw destroyed in Henfield blaze

Fire crews from Henfield, Burgess Hill, Horsham and Shoreham rushed to the scene and spent around an hour extinguishing the blaze in a field at Kidders Lane on Friday (August 26).

It is not yet known how the fire started.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.13pm we responded to a fire in the open at Kidders Lane, Henfield.

More than seven acres of straw were destroyed in the blaze in a field in Henfield

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Henfield and Burgess Hill to the scene, as well as off-road vehicles from Horsham and Shoreham.

"Upon arrival crews found three hectares of straw and 150 metres of hedgerow well alight.

"Firefighters quickly got to work and used jets, hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at around 2.15pm.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."