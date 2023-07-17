Seven Sussex golfers aiming to qualify for the Senior Open

Seven golfers from Sussex are hoping to add their names to a field featuring legends of the game at The 2023 Senior Open, presented by Rolex.

The players hoping to qualify are:

Steven Green of Eastbourne, who plays at Planet Golf

Alan Williamson of Eastbourne, who plays at The Lottbridge

Jason Partridge of Uckfield, who plays at Piltdown GC

Tim Spence of Lindfield, who plays at The Golf College

Graham Benyon of Chichester, who plays at Chichester GC

Dean Manning of Copthorne, who plays at Copthorne GC

Stephen Fenn from Littlehampton, who plays at Littlehampton GC

The Senior Open, Europe’s senior major golf championship, will return to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales from July 27-30.

In order to stand a chance of competing alongside the likes of golfing legends Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie, they first must qualify.

The players will be competing at the qualification tournament at a number of venues next Monday, July 24.

Defending champion Clarke said: “The Senior Open provides a fantastic opportunity for amateur golfers to potentially play alongside some of the world’s best senior professional players. I’m looking forward to seeing who will be joining me at Royal Porthcawl in July.

"The Senior Open is a very special tournament to me and I’d like to wish all of the players the very best of luck with qualifying.”

Clarke will be returning to defend the title he won at Gleneagles a year ago, where he became just the fourth player to win both The Open and The Senior Open, 11 years after his triumph in The Open at Royal St George’s.

David Williams, Tournament Director of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, said: “We have had over 600 applications from those hoping to qualify for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, which shows the appetite to tee it up in Europe’s Senior Major Championship.

"It is every golfer’s dream to tee it up in a Major Championship and the Qualifying Events always throw up some interesting stories, with a mixture of professionals and talented amateurs vying for a play in the event. I wish everyone competing the very best of luck.”