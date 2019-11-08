Seven tonnes of rubbish collected after Lewes Bonfire

A whopping seven tonnes of rubbish was collected after this year’s Lewes Bonfire – the equivalent of more than 400 wheelie bins.

Lewes District Council’s hardworking waste crew worked through the night to make sure our town was spotless the following morning.

Seven tonnes of rubbish was collected following the Lewes Bonfire. Picture: Lewes District Council

The council paid thanks to the team: “Huge thanks to the whole team – you guys are the best.”

Around 25,000 people attended this year’s bonfire spectacular.

Nine of those were arrested by Sussex Police. One man has since been charged to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

Approximately 55 people were recorded as being treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance for injuries, the vast majority of which were relatively minor.

The popular event sees the emergency services, local authorities and transport operators work closely with bonfire societies and the local community in preparation for the annual celebrations.

This includes issuing repeated, advanced notice of road, rail and parking restrictions, so people can plan ahead.

In order to manage the number of people in attendance, revellers this year were urged to stay safe and stay local, and attend one of the many other bonfire or fireworks displays near them.

Lewes waste crews worked through the night to clear the town up. Picture: Lewes District Council

