Several crews called to fire in South Chailey

Three crews were called to a fire on the Balneath Manor Estate in South Chailey yesterday evening.

Crews from Barcombe, Lewes and Newhaven were called at 9.32pm, a spokesman from the fire service said.

Fire service news

Firefighters from West Sussex also attended.

The fire is believed to have emanated from an electrical intake, according to the fire service.

Crews used CO2 to fight the fire.

