Several fire engines called to Eastbourne house fire

Several fire engines were called to a house fire in Eastbourne in the early hours of this morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an Edwardian home in Arundel Road, Eastbourne, at 3.23am due to a fire that had started in the electrical intake box in the ground floor lobby area.

Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Hailsham, a control unit from Bexhill and three officers went to the scene, with the response having been scaled up once the severity of the fire was determined.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a hydrant, foam, and a thermal image camera to put the fire out.

Crews began to leave the scene at 5.40am, but one fire engine and a UK Power Networks van was still at the scene around 8am today.

The cause of the fire was most likely to be electrical, a fire service spokesman said, but the building would be reinspected throughout the day.

The fire happened at a house in Arundel Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

No-one was thought to be injured in the fire, they added.