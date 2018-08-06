Several roads in Eastbourne, Willingdon and Polegate to close for resurfacing

Several roads in Eastbourne are in for a summer makeover which the highways authority says will improve the road surface and extend the life of the carriageway.

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out micro asphalt work on several roads in the town, Polegate and Willingdon, starting on Tuesday August 21 and continuing until the end of September.

The process sees a treatment of a mix of bitumen and stone applied to the existing carriageway which seals and shapes the road surface, prevents water ingress and can extend the life of the road by up to 10 years.

The council’s Nick Bennett said, “This is a relatively quick and cost-effective method of improving and extending the life of our roads.

“The result will be a smoother, safer road, which will be better able to cope with the demands of continued traffic for many years to come. Initially, there may be some loose stones remaining on the roads so we’d ask motorists to drive carefully and follow the directions of any temporary road signs which may be in place. Our highways crews will then return, carry out a final sweep of the roads to remove any remaining loose chippings and to relay any road markings.”

Most of the roads will be closed for between one and four days to allow the work to take place, with temporary diversion routes in place.

The works are taking place in Tilgate Close on August 21; Seaside on August 21; Beach Road on August 23; Cross Levels Way on August 28; Park Avenue on August 31; Trinity Trees on September 1; Grand Parade on September 4; Meadows Hall on September 10; Winchester Way on September 11; Summerlands Road on September 12; Broadview Close on September 14; Hailsham Road on September 17 and Brightling Road on September 18.