'Severe' A27 delays after collision in East Sussex; four-mile tailbacks reported
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to AA Traffic News, two vehicles have been involved in a collision in the Stanmer area of Brighton this morning (Wednesday, October 4).
A traffic update read: “Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to crash – two vehicles involved on A27 eastbound from A23 London Road to Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”
There is reportedly congestion to the West Hove turn-off ‘heading eastbound and back up the A23’.
‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).
Further major delays have been reported on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road.
Delays are also reportedly increasing on London Road northbound between A23 Preston Road and A23 London Road.