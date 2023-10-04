Long delays are being experienced by motorists on the A27 in East Sussex after reports of a collision.

According to AA Traffic News, two vehicles have been involved in a collision in the Stanmer area of Brighton this morning (Wednesday, October 4).

A traffic update read: “Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to crash – two vehicles involved on A27 eastbound from A23 London Road to Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”

There is reportedly congestion to the West Hove turn-off ‘heading eastbound and back up the A23’.

‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).

Further major delays have been reported on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road.