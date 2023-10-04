BREAKING
Long delays are being experienced by motorists on the A27 in East Sussex after reports of a collision.
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 08:43 BST
According to AA Traffic News, two vehicles have been involved in a collision in the Stanmer area of Brighton this morning (Wednesday, October 4).

A traffic update read: “Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to crash – two vehicles involved on A27 eastbound from A23 London Road to Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).”

There is reportedly congestion to the West Hove turn-off ‘heading eastbound and back up the A23’.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).

Further major delays have been reported on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road.

Delays are also reportedly increasing on London Road northbound between A23 Preston Road and A23 London Road.

