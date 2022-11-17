More than half a month’s rain has caused severe flooding and left a number of roads impassable across the Horsham district this morning (Thursday)

A van became stuck in floodwater early today on the A281 at Mock Bridge near Shermanbury.

The Environment Agency says the road is likely to remain impassable today and that water levels on the River Adur are not expected to return to near normal until Friday afternoon.

And the agency warns that more floods are expected next week with another 10-30mm of rain forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Firefighters are urging drivers not to risk driving through flooded roads after a van got stuck on tshe A281 near Shermanbury

Meanwhile, the AA is warning that the B2135 at Ashurst is currently shut both ways from Star Road to Ashurst Village Hall.

There are also reports of Kerves Lane in Horsham being impassable because of floodwater and flooding on Two Mile Ash Road near Christ’s Hospital.

The Environment Agency reports that that more than half a month’s rain – 65mm – has been recorded at Hardham in the last two days.

Flooding from the River Arun is affecting the A29 and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, and near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham, are affected.

Officials warn that river levels will be close to the tops of the banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley, from around 4pm today (Thursday) and may approach riverside properties.

A spokesperson said: “The river (Arun) is unlikely to begin to fall until 2am on Friday (November 18), and not returning nearer to a normal level until next week.

"River levels could potentially rise as high as February 2020. Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel, if you have them. Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

Meanwhile, West Sussex County Council says it was a busy night for its highways teams trying to keep roads open in the floods. It received a total of 53 emergency call-outs.