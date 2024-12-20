Tucker will be sharing the stage with his twin 13-year-old daughters this Christmas in Eastbourne’s panto Snow White.

The show runs at the Devonshire Park until January 12, the 23rd pantomime from the Devonshire Park Theatre team. Tickets are priced from £13. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“It's lovely to have that time with them,” says Tucker. “They don't do every day but it is just great to be together.”

The show is Tucker’s 12th Eastbourne panto – a run at the venue broken only by the horrors of the Covid year. Not that Covid stopped him working. He managed to do panto that year in Norwich in one of the few venues that was able to stage a show – thanks to sprays coming down from the ceiling to keep everyone safe.

“So it is 12 years here apart from Covid and I just love it here. I live here and I am the local act. 24 years I've been in and around the area. I met my wife in 1999 and we got together in the year 2000 and we've been married for about 17 years now.

“Eastbourne panto is just great. It's got heart. It's got a real story. It's traditional but in a good way. People associate traditional with old-fashioned but some things are so good that they shouldn't be changed and I think panto is one of those. You’ve got a formula that is already there and that works.”

And to make the best panto you can “you must really believe in the story. Or at least the children must really believe in the story and then it makes it a lot easier for me to have fun along the way. I can have light-hearted fun with the story and with the way that the children and the audiences are reacting to it.

“I am the comedian and the comedian is the person that breaks down the fourth wall, who all of a sudden can stop and say you can't do that. And it just makes the children realise that it's not just a play that they're watching. It's a show which is about reaching out to the audience and interacting with them. The comedian is able to do that and so is the dame. It just wouldn't work if Snow White did it because she is a character that you've got to completely believe in, but we can.

“And being a regular here really helps. I'm not putting myself on the same platform as this at all but people just like the familiar faces at Christmas. Everyone is very excited about the Gavin and Stacey comeback this year with the Christmas special because people want to see the familiar faces. When I was growing up my mum and dad would always watch the Only Fools And Horses Christmas special and they would also be excited about Morecambe & Wise. You can't talk about Christmas TV without talking about The Morecambe & Wise show and I think that's what people love, that familiarity.”

Another big part of the fun for Tucker is the fact that he shares the stage with his “mum” Martyn Knight in a long-running panto relationship: “I think we are very, very solid together. We feel confident when we're together on stage that if anything goes wrong we can get each other out of it and I think that's born out of friendship and the capacity to get on with each other. And like a lot of great friendships there is a competitiveness to it. And that manifests itself in trying to have the better laugh or the best last funny!”