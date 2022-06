A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out on Sunday (June 26) at 7.57pm to the fire in Bayham Road.

The spokesperson said, “Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish a fire that had spread to two outbuildings.

"Once the fire was extinguished, crews carried out a Home Safety Visit. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

“Crews left the scene at 9.25pm.”

Shed fire in Hailsham (photo by Dan Jessup)

