Shedload of support! Hailsham care home donates £200 to school shed appeal

A Hailsham care home has donated £200 to help a local school kit out its brand-new shed.

Team members and residents from Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, presented the cheque to Hawkes Farm Primary Academy at a recent school assembly.

The funds will be used to kit out the school’s new garden shed with storage for lost property and pre-loved uniforms, in addition to housing new clothing items and fancy dress costumes for pupils to use.

Bowes House resident Elsie Hammerton, aged 94, helped to present the cheque and took a tour of the school’s new outbuilding.

Bowes House presented a cheque to pupils at Hawkes Farm Primary Academy.

Elsie said: “I used to be a deputy head teacher at an infant school, so I was thrilled to join the children and present them with this donation.

“It was so lovely to see all the children looking smart in their uniforms – it reminded me of my days as a deputy head. The school’s pre-loved uniform shop is such a marvellous idea.”

Karen Milligan, Customer Relations Manager at Bowes House, added: “Hawkes Farm Primary is such a lovely school and we were delighted to be able to help them with their shed appeal. The residents really enjoyed interacting with the children and sharing memories from their own school years.

“We are part of a strong community here in Hailsham and it’s important that we all support each other. We hope our donation will make a difference and the new shed preserves many items which bring joy to the children’s lives.”

Staff, pupils and Bowes House residents with the new school shed.

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own café, cinema and hair salon and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside of the home.