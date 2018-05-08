Sheffield Park to hold its first waterlily festival

National Trust venue Sheffield Park and Garden will put a spotlight on its waterlilies this summer.

The Uckfield site has announced that it will hold its first waterlily festival from June 9 to July 15 to celebrate its lakes and the varieties of the plant that it supports.

General manager Laura Booty said: “We’re really looking forward to our first waterlily festival this summer.

“The waterlilies are such a special feature of the garden and we hope visitors will enjoy the events, workshops, talks and evenings we have planned to celebrate them.

“This unique garden has so much to offer all year round but the waterlilies are certainly a stunning time of year to visit.”

Visitors can expect a floating pontoon on Middle Lake, so they can get closer to the blooms, and an installation of giant lily pads and flowers on Ten Foot Pond.

A series of talks and workshops will also be available throughout the five-week festival and the garden will be open late on June 22 and June 23 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

For more details, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden