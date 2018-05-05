Sheffield Park will hold first waterlily festival in summer

National Trust venue Sheffield Park and Garden, in Uckfield, has announced that it will hold its first waterlily festival this summer.

It will run from June 9 to July 15 and is an opportunity to celebrate its lakes and the variety of waterlilies it supports.

General manager Laura Booty said: “We’re really looking forward to our first Waterlily Festival this summer.

“The waterlilies are such a special feature of the garden and we hope visitors will enjoy the events, workshops, talks and evenings we have planned to celebrate them.

“This unique garden has so much to offer all year round but the waterlilies are certainly a stunning time of year to visit.”

A floating pontoon on Middle Lake will allow visitors to walk out and get closer to the blooms. An installation of giant lily pads and flowers will be in place to create a visual impact on Ten Foot Pond.

The garden will open late for two evenings over Midsummer weekend – June 22 and June 23 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. There will be music, refreshments, and stargazing on the parkland from after 9.30pm. It costs £8 per adult.

A series of talks and workshops will also be available throughout the five-week festival so visitors can find out more about the waterlilies.

On Wednesdays June 13, 20, 27 and July 4 and 11 from 11.30am visitors will be able to meet one of the gardeners by the lake to learn more about the history and horticulture of the waterlily collection.

Photographer Roger Bloxham will hold workshops on June 16 and 19 from 9.30am to 12.30pm focusing on the waterlilies on the lake. It costs £25 per person.

Printing workshops wll also run on July 11 July 14 from 9am to 4pm. It will be an opportunity to spend time in the garden studying and sketching the waterlilies before returning to design, create and use a waterlily printing block. All materials will be included, and it costs £85 per person.

Normal admission prices will apply. Booking is recommended for late-night opening, photography workshops and printing sessions.

For more details on the festival, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk

1 Got a story to share? Get in touch by emailing us at sussex.express@jpress.co.uk