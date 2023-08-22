Shine Bright and remember those close to you with local hospice’s in-memory event.

On Saturday 7th October, St Peter & St James Hospice will be hosting a magical evening to celebrate the lives of those special to you.

Shine Bright is an in-memory walk, held at the stunning Bluebell Vineyard Estates. The charity is inviting all those who wish to remember and celebrate the life of someone special to walk with them. The woodland trail will be lit up, with entertainers along the route, and refreshments available to enjoy at this special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peter & St James Hospice are also thrilled to announce that Zoe Croft, award winning filmmaker and actor best known for her role on Holby City, will be starting the event and walking alongside participants in memory of her parents. Zoe’s mother was cared for by the charity ten years ago and Zoe is an avid supporter of the Hospice and the services it provides to the local community;

Actress Zoe Croft will be leading the woodland walk in memory of her Mum and Dad.

“I want to help raise awareness of St Peter & St James Hospice because the place, staff and support they provide, is just incredible. They were pivotal in my life when my Mum died providing much needed support for us both through the most difficult of times. They gave us the gift of time, which is so precious. If I were to sum the hospice up with one word, it would be courage. They give you courage, and the courage the staff show patients, and their loved ones is incredible”.

Colemans Solicitors are delighted to be sponsoring the Hospice’s flagship event. Ashley Burgess-Payne, Partner Solicitor & Business Development at Colemans Solicitors says;

“As a local law firm (Haywards Heath) that has supported St Peter & St James Hospice for many years, we are fully aware of the valuable work the team does and the difference they make to the lives of many individuals and their families. At what is unquestionably a challenging time, the Hospice and their team provide the support that is needed to everyone with a life-limiting illness and those close to them in our community. This is why our team have chosen to take part in supporting this fantastic event.”