Shocking series of fly-tipping incidents pose danger on country lanes

Police in Wealden and local council investigators are seeking information about systematic fly-tipping in lanes across the District.

It is thought to be carried out by the same offenders as each case involves quiet country lanes and happens in the early hours of the morning while nobody else is about.

Hadlow Down

Photographs show several of the instances of blatant tipping, blocking lanes and causing a danger to drivers as well as an environmental hazard.

The most recent cases have happened in Lower Wick Street, Berwick, on July 24, and Dern Lane, Chiddingly on July 18.

Previous instances occurred over the previous four months in Tinkers Lane, Hadlow Down; Old Road, East Grinstead (within Wealden); Litlington Road, Litlington (twice); Beech Green Lane, Withyham; Winton Street, Alfriston; and Holtye Hill, Holtye.

PC Jonathan Ivatt, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit at Polegate, said: “Land owners and farmers have been asked to keep their eyes open, and anyone who spots any suspicious activity or has any information can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 207 of 24/07, or by contacting Wealden District Council at streetscene@wealden.co.uk or on 01323 443322.

Dern Lane

“Fly-tipping is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and any information we receive will be shared with the council for them to consider possible prosecution. In addition we will follow up any information about vehicle, driving or other offences.”