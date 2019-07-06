Shop assistant in Wealden prosecuted after selling alcohol to 16-year-old

A shop assistant has been prosecuted in Wealden for selling alcohol to a 16-year-old, a police licensing officer has confirmed.

Eight premises in Wealden were visited by a 16-year-old police cadet for testing yesterday, according to a tweet from the licensing officer.

One shop assistant was prosecuted for selling the cadet two bottles of WKD.

The officer wrote in a tweet with a photo of the alcohol: "The premises responsible for the sale of this has been prosecuted.

"The sale of alcohol to those underage will not be tolerated.

"I am pleased to say that only one premises out of eight tested failed but that's one too many."

The officer said testing is continuing to take place today.

