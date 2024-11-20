Shop local this festive season with free pre-Christmas parking in Arun
The annual incentive encourages people to support local shops and businesses on the traditional high street, and to attend the annual Christmas lights switch on in both Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.
Free parking will be offered in off-street car parks (see below) on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas 2024. This includes Small Business Saturday on 7 December, a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small business all year round.
The car parks and dates of the free parking are as follows:
Littlehampton Christmas Lights switch on 23 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Manor House car park, Littlehampton
Bognor Regis Christmas Lights Switch on 30 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Fitzleet multi-storey car park, Bognor Regis
Small Business Saturday free parking – 7 December 2024
Bognor Regis – Hothamton car parkLittlehampton – St Martins Car Park
Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said:
“Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and boosting the festive spirit, so we hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity and support our fantastic local traders in the run-up to Christmas.”
Rustington offers three hours of free car parking in both of its main car parks all year round.
The free parking does not include any privately run car parks. Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only.