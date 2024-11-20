Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas shoppers in Arun can again enjoy free parking on Saturdays during the festive season in several council-run car parks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual incentive encourages people to support local shops and businesses on the traditional high street, and to attend the annual Christmas lights switch on in both Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

Free parking will be offered in off-street car parks (see below) on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas 2024. This includes Small Business Saturday on 7 December, a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small business all year round.

The car parks and dates of the free parking are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shop local this festive season with free pre-Christmas parking in Arun

Littlehampton Christmas Lights switch on 23 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Manor House car park, Littlehampton

Bognor Regis Christmas Lights Switch on 30 November 2024 (12.00 to 18.00) parking will be free in Fitzleet multi-storey car park, Bognor Regis

Small Business Saturday free parking – 7 December 2024

Bognor Regis – Hothamton car parkLittlehampton – St Martins Car Park

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Free parking is our way of giving back to the community and boosting the festive spirit, so we hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity and support our fantastic local traders in the run-up to Christmas.”

Rustington offers three hours of free car parking in both of its main car parks all year round.

The free parking does not include any privately run car parks. Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only.