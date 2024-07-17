Shopfronts in Newhaven to benefit from £100,000 revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) is calling for businesses in the town centre to apply for a share of £100,000 of funding to improve the appearance of their shopfronts.

The Town Centre Revitalisation Fund will be delivered by grant funding specialist The Company Connector, which has previously worked with the NEZ, London Gatwick and Crawley Borough Council.

The fund is designed to make the town centre a more attractive place for visitors, workers and residents to spend time in, boosting Newhaven’s economy.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said: “As the town’s reputation as a hub for industry, marine and creative businesses grows and it attracts more businesses to the commercial space it offers, having an updated town centre is just one of the factors that will build on its success as we look to transform Newhaven into a major contributor to the Sussex economy by 2030.

Newhaven Town Centre Revitalisation Fund Grants Team

“The Newhaven Town Centre Revitalisation Fund is a one-time capital fund that will help landowners and retailers upgrade their premises, set against the backdrop of a challenging era for high streets around the country and spiralling inflation. We hope this will help them on their way to a busy future as the town attracts more visitors to its growing arts programme.”

Independent retailers, landowners and tenants are being invited to apply for grants to enhance the appearance of storefronts that are used for commercial purposes.

Much of the fund will be used to cover the cost of repairs to eligible retail premises, including fascia restoration, painting, decorating, guttering and lighting – all of which will elevate the area and boost footfall.

All businesses and landowners located in the Town Centre Enterprise Zone are invited to apply. A minimum of 25% match funding is required up to a maximum grant of £7,500.

The NEZ is encouraging businesses to contact the scheme’s delivery partner to see if they are eligible and to apply.

The Company Connector, led by managing director Jeremy Taylor, will be responsible for distributing £100,000 a year in grant funding to eligible businesspeople in the zone.

Jeremy has been working with the NEZ since 2018 and has supported businesses across the town.

An experienced grant writer and business mentor, he will be well-placed, alongside the delivery team, to drive this programme forward.

Applicants will be guided through the process and supported to make sure they stand the best chance of success.

HNW Architects in Sussex has produced a design guide for NEZ which will help businesses with the process of improving shopfronts for maximum impact, which includes advice on what changes can be made without planning consent and what changes will need a green light from Lewes District Council first.

It also offers guidance on the key principles of good shopfront design, which will help the town centre to build on its heritage assets, create a positive impression, attract visitors and stimulate the local economy.

NEZ will provide an hour of free consultation if applicants need some architectural advice to assess their exterior shopfront and determine what might be suitable.

Jeremy said: “I’m really excited to be working with businesses in the town centre and helping them access these funds that will contribute to the rejuvenation of the High Street and surrounding streets.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing how we can work together to build a thriving and attractive town centre for residents, businesses and visitors.”

For further information, please contact [email protected]

An Expression of Interest Form can be found at https://newhavenenterprisezone.com/newhaven-unleashed/town-centre-revitalisation-fund/