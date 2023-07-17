Shopper loyalty cards are now available at Hailsham Post Office

The 'Hailsham Card', a loyalty card scheme launched to give customers a greater incentive to use town centre shops, continues to be a success and is available to purchase from the town centre post office located in the High Street, among other locations.

The Hailsham Card, operated by Town City Cards and fully supported by the Town Council, offers 100s of exclusive discounts and offers to shoppers, diners and other service users in and around Hailsham. Shoppers can use the card to receive discounts from all the local businesses that are part of the scheme, including any online businesses.

Whilst membership of the Hailsham Card has recently increased to £16 per person per year, the town centre post office still has several cards from the previous stock run priced at £12, and people are therefore encouraged to purchase their cards at the old price while stocks last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s really easy to use the card and there are no fees involved except for the initial, one-off charge to purchase the card. You simply hand it over to the participating business and take advantage of the offer," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira.

Hailsham town centre shops

"There’s something for everyone, from restaurants, cafes and bars to hairdressers and beauty therapy providers, from antique shops and homeware stores to dog grooming services and fun leisure activities for all the family. There is a broad range of special offers, discounts and experiences available to residents from some of Hailsham’s much-loved businesses and attractions."

"It’s so important that people shop locally and we hope residents and visitors to the town will continue to take advantage of the Hailsham Card."

The Hailsham Card continues to expand its membership from local businesses which (at the time of writing) includes:

Knockhatch Adventure Park

Knockhatch Ski & Snowboard Centre

MsMatch (St Mary’s Walk)

Diplocks Cafe (Diplocks Way)

Sweethearts Party Boutique (George Street)

Simply Weigh (St Mary's Walk)

Furniture Now! (High Street)

Continuum Financial Services (George Street)

Nic Gray PA - Social Media Manager and Virtual Assistant (Fairisle Close)

Daniel Grant Finance Planning (Summerheath Road)

Callenders Restaurant (High Street)

The Royal India (South Road)

Hotdogs Grooming (George Street)

Hailsham Technology (High Street)

Will's Cafe (George Street)

Fish Around (High Street)

Monkey King Games (George Street)

John's Fish Bar (High Street)

Sussex Beauty Therapy/The Beauty Retreat (High Street)

Frame Works (High Street)

Experience Holidays (George Street)

Antiques & Allsorts (High Street)

Cinetubs

Rustico (High Street)

Just Jones Interiors (Hellingly)

Equestrian Ruggies Laundry Services (Hellingly)

Fit Factory (Lower Dicker)

Hailsham Card

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad