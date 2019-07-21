Shopping online creates thousands of delivery trucks spewing out more fumes

So environmentalists are against Exceat bridge being made two-way, because it will encourage extra traffic. So where is all this extra traffic coming from?

Visiting our son in Seaford, we often passed half a mile of stationary traffic here on the way home, and this was outside the rush hour.

Also, with Lewes trying to be so green, I wonder how many of these people shop on-line? Have they not noticed the thousands of extra delivery vehicles spouting out tons of extra fumes and of course causing local shops to close down putting people out of work?

