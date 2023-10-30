Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024 competition winners revealed
Order your Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024
This inspiring 2024 Calendar is full of glorious photos of Shoreham-By-Sea to celebrate our beautiful town. A perfect and original Christmas gift that gives back to the community.
Buy your calendar online: www.enjoyshorehambysea.co.uk/product/shoreham-by-sea-calendar-2024 or in-store: Photal Photography 4 Tarmount Studios, Shoreham, BN43 6DA
The winners are:
- Cover: Tom Gale
- Jan: Andrew Cloke
- Feb: Rosie Cole
- March: Nick Hall
- April: Jo Whiting
- May: Andy Gray
- June: Phil Carter
- July: Kate Custis
- Aug: Sally Fouracre
- Sept: Judy Green
- Oct: Caroline Randall
- Nov: Tom Gale
- Dec: Georgie Caulkett
Meet the winners: 2024-calendar-winners
All profits will be donated to the local charity:
The Circular Space: A community creative reuse and circular economy hub to bring joy to our community while looking after our planet! The Circular Space has both a scrapstore selling on donated waste at low cost for creative reuse: ‘The Scrap Space’ and space for creative community activities in ‘The Activity Space’ and ‘The Garden Space’. Run by ‘Over the Moon’ is a non-profit community arts organisation spreading the joys of creativity and togetherness throughout Adur. https://www.weareoverthemoon.org/thecircularspace.
Sponsored by#saydesignUK: organisation, marketing and design. #PhotalPhotography: professional framing. #SwanPressLtd: photo prints and Calendar prints. #BarkingBanana: general support and admin.
#TheShorehamSociety :general support and admin.
*Please note any order after 22nd Dec 2023 will not be printed until 5th Jan 2024*