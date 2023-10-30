BREAKING
Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024 competition winners revealed

All of our fabulous photography competition winners are ‘over the moon’ with the prize of a framed photo of their winning shot. These beautiful photos of Shoreham-by-sea were not only taken by local people of the local area, but the winners where voted for on our facebook page and all profits go to a local charity!
By Stephanie YoungContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:31 GMT
Order your Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024

This inspiring 2024 Calendar is full of glorious photos of Shoreham-By-Sea to celebrate our beautiful town. A perfect and original Christmas gift that gives back to the community.

Buy your calendar online: www.enjoyshorehambysea.co.uk/product/shoreham-by-sea-calendar-2024 or in-store: Photal Photography 4 Tarmount Studios, Shoreham, BN43 6DA

The winners are:

  • Cover: Tom Gale
  • Jan: Andrew Cloke
  • Feb: Rosie Cole
  • March: Nick Hall
  • April: Jo Whiting
  • May: Andy Gray
  • June: Phil Carter
  • July: Kate Custis
  • Aug: Sally Fouracre
  • Sept: Judy Green
  • Oct: Caroline Randall
  • Nov: Tom Gale
  • Dec: Georgie Caulkett

Meet the winners: 2024-calendar-winners

All profits will be donated to the local charity:

The Circular Space: A community creative reuse and circular economy hub to bring joy to our community while looking after our planet! The Circular Space has both a scrapstore selling on donated waste at low cost for creative reuse: ‘The Scrap Space’ and space for creative community activities in ‘The Activity Space’ and ‘The Garden Space’. Run by ‘Over the Moon’ is a non-profit community arts organisation spreading the joys of creativity and togetherness throughout Adur. https://www.weareoverthemoon.org/thecircularspace.

Buy your calendar online: www.enjoyshorehambysea.co.uk/product/shoreham-by-sea-calendar-2024 or in-store: Photal Photography 4 Tarmount Studios, Shoreham, BN43 6DA

Sponsored by#saydesignUK: organisation, marketing and design. #PhotalPhotography: professional framing. #SwanPressLtd: photo prints and Calendar prints. #BarkingBanana: general support and admin.

#TheShorehamSociety :general support and admin.

*Please note any order after 22nd Dec 2023 will not be printed until 5th Jan 2024*