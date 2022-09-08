People are being asked not to throw away old batteries with rubbish or recycling after the fire in Victoria Road on Monday (September 5).

A recycling load had to be ejected after the crew noticed it was on fire, according to Adur and Worthing Councils.

A spokesperson added: “West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and found two lithium phone batteries to be the cause of the fire.

"The incident took three hours to deal with and the waste had to be quarantined overnight in case it caught fire again – causing an additional cost to the service.

“Batteries should never be disposed of in household waste or recycling due to the risk of overheating, starting a fire and even exploding.”

The council said both household and car batteries ‘should be taken to your local recycling centre’.

People are being asked not to throw away old batteries with rubbish or recycling after the fire in Victoria Road in Shoreham. Photo: Adur & Worthing Councils