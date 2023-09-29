BREAKING
Shoreham care home adds to dementia care services with new multi sensory Namaste Room

Barchester Healthcare care home Kingsland House, have added to their dementia services with a new multi sensory Namaste Room.
By Donna GuyverContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:46 BST
A soothing relaxing environment for dementia residents

The sensory room has allowed residents of all capacities and mobilities to enjoy different, sensory experiences from aromatherapy, sensory lights and soothing music to a choice of foot spas, foot and hand massages and nail care.

The specially adapted fully accessible sensory room has a number of features designed to help those suffering with dementia to relax, the rooms also helps de-escalate stressful and upsetting situations experienced by those suffering with different forms of the disease.

The sensory lighting is both visually attractive and relaxing and there is a new bluetooth speaker so that music can be played to help relax the user.

Foot spas and massages are on offer Foot spas and massages are on offer
Donna Guyver, Activities Coordinator at Kingsland House care home said: "The impact that the Nmaste Room has had in a short space of time has been incredible. Residents have shown absolute delight when visiting and spending time there.

.

