Shoreham care home encourages residents to get involved with the daily chores

Kingsland House care home in Shoreham by Sea encourages the residents to get involved in the daily chores around the home.

Joan has happy memories of loading her washing machine daily to take care of her family's clothes

This can include housekeeping, laundry, administration, kitchen, maintenance, activities or gardening.

Residents have spent all of their adult lives taking care of their daily chores and can often miss these simple but very important tasks so it’s all ‘hands on deck’ as they put on the correct uniform and carry out the required tasks.

Lead activities coordinator, Donna Guyver, said: “This is always an important and fun activity for our residents and helps them to remain feeling valued and important, with a sense of purpose.