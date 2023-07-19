NationalWorldTV
Shoreham care home hosts summer tea party

Residents at Meadowcroft Care Home on Buckingham Road Shoreham put on a wonderful open afternoon for their families, friends and the local community.
By Megan StreetContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

Despite the windy weather last Saturday, Meadowcroft threw open its doors for visitors for an afternoon of fun and games with residents.

Visitors were treated to tea and home-made cake in one of the three ground floor reception rooms and entertainment by the local singer Kim Bonsor. Residents were able to have lots of fun hosting visitors including families, friends, neighbours and even children from the local nursery!

Visitors were shown the newly decorated areas in the home and able to interact with residents and staff for an afternoon of fun. Residents also hosted a raffle raising over £700 for their chosen charity, Dementia UK with kind donations from local businesses.

Pauline winning a bottle of bubbly in the rafflePauline winning a bottle of bubbly in the raffle
Registered Manager Vanessa Farmer said: “Meadowcroft is a lovely home that forms a big part of the local community and we have lots of events and activities on through the year. Our residents loved the opportunity to open the home up to visitors for afternoon tea, whilst raising money for their chosen charity. Staff, residents and visitors had lots of fun and we look forward to doing the same again next summer!”