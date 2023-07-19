Shoreham care home hosts summer tea party

Residents at Meadowcroft Care Home on Buckingham Road Shoreham put on a wonderful open afternoon for their families, friends and the local community.

Despite the windy weather last Saturday, Meadowcroft threw open its doors for visitors for an afternoon of fun and games with residents.

Visitors were treated to tea and home-made cake in one of the three ground floor reception rooms and entertainment by the local singer Kim Bonsor. Residents were able to have lots of fun hosting visitors including families, friends, neighbours and even children from the local nursery!

Visitors were shown the newly decorated areas in the home and able to interact with residents and staff for an afternoon of fun. Residents also hosted a raffle raising over £700 for their chosen charity, Dementia UK with kind donations from local businesses.

Pauline winning a bottle of bubbly in the raffle