Shoreham care home partners with school for monthly reading club
Residents of Kingsland House (run by Barchester Healthcare), have been spending time with the students who have been reading with them from good old fashioned books!
The reading club began with an idea to build links between the care home and the local school, The project enables residents and students to interact together, not just to read but to chat together over tea and biscuits.
Donna Guyver, Activities Coordinator said "Residents have really enjoyed sharing their stories with the pupils, so many incredible tales and they love hearing the adventures of the students.
"The stories and reading have taken place in the library of the school, which has also enabled the residents to visit the school and connect with their local community.
Kingsland House care home is run by Bacrchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high quality care across it's care homes and hospitals.