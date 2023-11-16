BREAKING

Shoreham care home partners with school for monthly reading club

Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham By Sea have teamed up with a local school, Shoreham Academy, for a new monthly reading club, connecting residents with the pupils sharing reading time together.
Residents of Kingsland House (run by Barchester Healthcare), have been spending time with the students who have been reading with them from good old fashioned books!

The reading club began with an idea to build links between the care home and the local school, The project enables residents and students to interact together, not just to read but to chat together over tea and biscuits.

Donna Guyver, Activities Coordinator said "Residents have really enjoyed sharing their stories with the pupils, so many incredible tales and they love hearing the adventures of the students.

Resident loved being read to from a good old fashioned book Resident loved being read to from a good old fashioned book
"The stories and reading have taken place in the library of the school, which has also enabled the residents to visit the school and connect with their local community.

Kingsland House care home is run by Bacrchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high quality care across it's care homes and hospitals.

