Shoreham care home resident celebrates her 102nd birthday

A Shoreham woman celebrating her 102nd birthday has said that her secret to a long life is singing.

Betty Grey singing her favourite song 'The White Cliffs of Dover' with her favourite entertainer, Tania, who regularly sings for the home

Celebrations were in full swing at Kingsland House care home as Betty Grey her 102nd birthday !

Betty was joined by her son David, staff and other residents as she partied in style with a beautiful cake, made lovingly by head chef David Cripps, personalised birthday balloons and beautiful songs from her favourite entertainer, Tania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty even sang her favourite song, The White Cliffs of Dover with Tania, as she does every birthday.

Betty was born in 1920. She sadly lost her husband to the Second World War and raised her son, David, alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “Mum is and has been a fantastic mum all of my life so far and it’s just wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”