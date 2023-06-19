With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden with some live entertainment provided by one of the resident’s sons, to add to the occasion.

Staff, residents and their loved ones enjoyed a special barbecue with lots of tasty treats including barbeque chicken, burgers, hot dogs and salad prepared by the home’s talented head chef, David Cripps.

Theresa Holland, activities co-ordinator, at the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. We’re so grateful to be able to spend quality time together like this on special days like Father’s Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod, resident at Kingsland House, said: “I’ve had a wonderful visit with my daughter and granddaughters here today, it has been so lovely to see them and spend some quality time together watching the little ones play freely. Father’s Day is such a special day, I’m so pleased we were able to celebrate together.”

Wonderful quality time as everyone got together in the fresh air with a tasty BBQ and glass of bubbly

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Kingsland House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.

Wonderful quality time as everyone got together in the fresh air with a tasty BBQ and glass of bubbly

Wonderful quality time as everyone got together in the fresh air with a tasty BBQ and glass of bubbly

Wonderful quality time as everyone got together in the fresh air with a tasty BBQ and glass of bubbly