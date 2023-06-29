Shoreham care home residents' delight at invite to school's pop-up cafe

Residents at Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham were delighted to be invited to a local primary school's pop-up cafe.

The pupils at Herons Dale Primary School had prepared and baked all the food they were serving including sausage rolls, cheese twists and banana muffins, and took the residents’ orders.

They then served the food and sat interacting with the residents sharing stories, before taking payment using their own tills.

It was a wonderful opportunity for the residents and pupils to spend time together and for the pupils to use their social skills along with many other skills involved.

Exciement was in the air as residents attended Pop Up Cafe organised by the pupils

Donna Guyver, Lead Activities Coordinator, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be invited and will certainly be visiting on a weekly basis taking different residents each time so they can enjoy this wonderful experience.”