Shoreham care home residents enjoy flippin' fun Pancake Day

Kingsland House has marked this year’s Pancake Day with lots of fun, pancake flipping, then designing them with delicious fillings.
The secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are banana, maple syrup, chocolate spread and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”
Pam, a resident at Kingsland House, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”