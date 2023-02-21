Shoreham care home residents enjoy flippin' fun Pancake Day

The staff and residents at Kingsland House care home in Shoreham-By-Sea have been flipping and turning pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Residents designed their very own pancakes with various fillings

Kingsland House has marked this year’s Pancake Day with lots of fun, pancake flipping, then designing them with delicious fillings.

The secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are banana, maple syrup, chocolate spread and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”

