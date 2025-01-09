Shoreham comedy night in aid of children caught up in war

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special comedy night in Shoreham this January in aid of War Child will lay the groundwork for the launch of the Ropetackle Comedy Club this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy club will be every third Thursday of the month from June – and you can get a little taster of the fun in store at the War Child night at the Ropetackle on Thursday, January 23 (doors 7pm, show 8pm, duration approx two hours, excluding interval, tickets from the Ropetackle).

War Child exists to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict – whether it’s ensuring Iraqi children get an education, providing psychological support to children who have been traumatised by conflict in Yemen or finding lost, vulnerable children in Afghanistan. Their work is particularly focused on Gaza at the moment which they describe as the deadliest crisis for children this century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masterminding the Shoreham comedy is Tom Beard, writer and producer of the Ropetackle’s annual panto for many years. Tom has recently moved to the town.

“I have a friend called Angus Lindsay who set up a charity called Stand Up for Gaza just before Christmas, and I went along and heard some of the horrible stories of what people were facing in Gaza. And I just felt inspired to do something. I took the idea to the Ropetackle and the head trustee Anne Hodgson goes along on all the marches that are pro-Gaza and she said let's do something for War Child which is one of her favourite charities. We also did a bucket collection during the panto and took nearly £4,000 which was great. It's obviously a charity that means something to people especially when you hear those harrowing stories of what is happening.

“So really the comedy night is just an idea that I stole from Angus. It was something that attracted a lot of attention, and a lot of comedians feel strongly about the issue. And I was a stand-up comedian for 25 years so I spoke to some contacts and everyone was very keen to come along and support the idea.”

JezO will be the host. “As well as being the chief magic advisor on Britain’s Got Talent, JezO is also a regular lecturer at Magic Circle events.” On the bill will be Pat Monahan. “High-energy comedy meets hilarious material. Patrick works the room and makes an effortless connection.” Joining him will be Ivor Dembina, “the UK's favourite comedian”, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing is Sajeela Kershi “who is hugely likeable on stage. Her bubbly, excitable brand of humour helps to defuse some of her more edgy, risqué material.” Completing the line-up is Robin Ince. “Robin is many things, a comedian, an author, a broadcaster and a populariser of scientific ideas. Robin is probably best known as the co-host of the Sony Gold Award winning BBC Radio 4 series The Infinite Monkey Cage with Professor Brian Cox.

Tom added: “I’ve pulled in a lot of favours to make this a night to remember. This is such a great line-up that we are guaranteed a great evening of live comedy – and all for War Child which provide amazing support for children across the world”

Tickets are £20 (+ £1 fees) on box office 01273 464440 or www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

And then the Comedy Club will be starting in June: “It's really great. I will be on the other end,” Tom says, “and I will have the privilege of going around the comedy clubs looking for the best talent. It will be a great privilege to go around the clubs saying to people I think you would be good for the club that we are running. I am the poacher turned gamekeeper!”