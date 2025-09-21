Shoreham date for Annie Keating on back of new live album

After enjoyable summer dates in the UK, Annie Keating is back in the country again, this time in support of her new live album, with gigs including Wednesday, October 1 at Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre.

“I like everything about being in the UK,” she says. “We always have a fun time. My mother was European, and most vacations growing up we would come to visit family. I don't want to generalise and I know that the UK is different to Europe but there is a familiarity that I love.”

There is also something about UK audiences. They actually listen.

“When doing shows over here I always think that I'd like to take English audiences back to the States to show people in the States how to listen. They don't always pay the same attention. As a singer-songwriter you are focusing on your craft and you like to bring things way down with intimate ballads and you can't really do that if people are not listening. But also I am awed with the great venues that you've got. You've got listening rooms and you have these venues where there are 200 or 300 people who are completely silent and really listening. I think culturally in the States we are much louder and just much more attention deficit disorder ridden!

“This summer we had a lot of fun in the UK with the band because the band really bring the full sound to bear. The band is so good for the bigger festivals. Touring with the band you always lose money but we don't do it for the money. We do it for the passion and luckily I'm able to put some resources into the band. For years I did solo and duo shows but I realised I'm not getting any younger. I just thought let's throw it all into the ring.”

England is also a place where Annie’s really got momentum thanks largely to Bob Harris: “It first really started here for me when Bob Harris played my third album back in 2008. I went on the show a couple of times, and I come over here quite a lot.”

And this time it is with the live album: “It was recorded at a couple of different shows and they approached us and said ‘Your live sound is really compelling and we would like to capture it.’ Usually I am quite resistant to live albums because I don’t think they really get it, but in this instance I'm absolutely thrilled by it. I feel like it is actually the best of both worlds. I'm really pleased with it.”

Performing as The Annie Keating Band, the line-up is Joe Coombs on electric/acoustic/slide guitars (Yola, Jaime Wyatt, Kaura Evans, Robert Vincent, Sam Morrow and Lynne Hanson), Scott Warman on double/electric bass (Demi Marriner, Alice Wallace), plus Jamie Dawson on drums (The Dreaming Spires, Steady Habits, Speedbuggy USA).