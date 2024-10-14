Shoreham guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant celebrates the music of Paraguay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham-based guitarist and composer Richard Durrant is on the road with his solo UK tour of Paraguayan music The Number 26 Bus To Paraguay – a title borrowed from Richard’s 2011 album of the same name.

When he’s back, there will be an end-of-tour get-together at Richard’s PluckPlankStudio, Shoreham Beach on October 26 from 2-6pm.

Before that, Richard’s 11 concerts will be an opportunity to discover the beauty of Paraguayan music with stories from South America told by The Guitar Whisperer himself. The tour will feature works by Agustín Barrios, Juan Duarte, Felipe Sosa, Kike Pedersen, Quirino Baez Allende and Durrant’s very own The Girl at the Airport.

13 years ago, Richard recorded an album called The Number 26 Bus to Paraguay which immediately led to an invitation to play a special concert in the Teatro Municpal, Asuncion, Paraguay where Barrios himself had played. Durrant’s album became the first all Barrios recording by a foreign artist to be released in Paraguay. Richard is now widely recognised as one of the world’s leading interpreters of Barrios' music.

“The whole adventure with Barrios began on Christmas Day 1971 when my present was an album by (Venezuelan classical guitarist and composer) Alirio Díaz. We were all into the guitar in my family but I'd never heard this before and on side two there were some tracks by Agustín Barrios. It was immediate and it was very folky and I just loved it. It had South American rhythms. At the time hardly anyone had heard of Barrios. It was seven or eight years before John Williams did his Barrios album, and actually the classical world was quite dismissive of this little-known South American guitarist. The classical world was quite stuffy. But people started to listen, and Díaz did an awful lot of good for Barrios. A lot of people would now say that he is the greatest guitar composer that has ever lived and I completely agree. There is a richness and a directness about the writing

“He grew up in a very cultured household in a very rural part of the world in the middle of nowhere but his parents were civil servants. They had a fantastic library and they had access to music and instruments. He took on board some of the Paraguayan harp folk flavour and merged and he became this inspiring musician. He remained an outsider, this roving character that churned out beautiful music. He would rise to prominence but never for very long and he died in 1943. He died in El Salvador. He was trying to get to North America but his health was fading but he really was exceptionally good and maybe that's why Segovia

was disparaging. He had a serious rival.“But I'm so at home with this music. I know the music back to front and inside out and when I play it, it is like Barrios is sitting in the room with me. When I was in Paraguay the first time they were repatriating a lot of his manuscripts and I had the honour of unwrapping a box and seeing all his actual manuscripts and hand-drawn posters and stuff that indicated that he led a very similar life to me in some ways. I am an outsider and I'm very comfortable with that. I only get played on national radio two or three times a year and I don't tour the world. I only go where I am invited. It is a very similar experience. Barrios was so engrossed in his own artistic life that he was not concerned with fame or fortune. He wanted to be successful but it wasn't commercial success he wanted. He wanted success as an artist, and so I do.”