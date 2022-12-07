Shoreham Port accelerates growth with new HSBC UK partnership

Shoreham Port in Sussex has secured an eight-figure package with HSBC UK to consolidate existing facilities and fund future growth.

Aerial view of Shoreham Port Authority

The organisation, one of the largest cargo handling Trust Ports on the South Coast, will use the funding package to expand cargo handling facilities to keep up with demand, develop its commercial property estate and enhance terminal capacity.

With ambitious aims to play a proactive role in regional decarbonisation, the certified EcoPort will continue its investment in the Shoreham Port Green Energy Hub, a pioneering project creating cost effective green hydrogen- a clean fuel for locally based fleets.

Sustainability-linked facilities from HSBC UK will enable the Port, which has a 260-year history, meet its environmental targets on waste and emission reduction and its regional economic objectives around training development and educational placements.

The Port will also use part of the funding package to launch its biggest ever apprenticeship scheme, creating new jobs for the local community.

Tom Willis, Chief Executive Officer at Shoreham Port, said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new financial partnership with HSBC UK. We are confident we have found a financial partner who understands our 260-year history, our values and community responsibilities as a Trust Port.

As ever, our Masterplan is focused on improving the Port for everyone and this collaboration with HSBC UK will enable the next phase of our sustainable growth. Our plans at the Port will continue to facilitate economic recovery, create more good quality local employment and, through the Shoreham Port Green Energy Hub, make a significant contribution to the region's NetZero ambitions”.

