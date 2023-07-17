Shoreham Star Trail is back for its fifth year

Adur Special Needs Project’s Shoreham Star Trail returns on July 29 with its annual fundraising Character Hunt. Registration and the starting point will be East Street, Shoreham. The event will run from 10am to 1pm (last registration 12.30pm).

There will be characters from films, books and television, including Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore, along Sussex Spidey, Shaun the Sheep as well as famous Princesses and Superheroes. We are inviting families to come to the event and take part. All the entrants need to do is find the characters hidden around Shoreham and get their stamp on their entrant sheet. All families completing the Trail will be entered into our prize draw.

Heidi Rush, Event Organiser and Chair of the Charity, explained why ASNP is running the event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Our aim is to raise no less than £6,000 from the Shoreham Star Trail in order to continue our services well into 2023 and beyond. We hope that the local community will wholeheartedly support us by getting involved. Over the next year we are looking to extend and support more local families with special needs children.

2022 Shoreham Star Trail Line

We are very pleased to have so many local businesses supporting our event and our thanks go our to all of these, that have sponsored characters, put posters in their windows and donated raffle prizes. Special thanks going to the Pembroke Financial Services team who are our Event Sponsor for the fifth year running.

Pembroke’s Founder, Keith Relf, said: "Their decision to support the charity was inspired by their visit to one of the play sessions and their admiration for the dedication and care provided by the charity’s staff to the children and families."

Our last event in 2022 was hugely successful. Since the pandemic we have seen an increase in demand for the support we offer and currently have 14 requests for places at the Play Scheme. We hope bringing the Shoreham Star Trail back in 2023 will bring extra happiness and smiles to local residents and families. Our characters, who are all volunteers, have excelled themselves this year and we think this year the event will be even better than ever before. There will be a £5.00 minimum entrance fee per family to include up to two children aged between 3 – 14, when accompanied by at least one adult”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is what some of this year’s sponsors have had to say about why they are getting involved:

Sussex Spidey

Damian Mottram, Cellular Solutions, said: “We really love to help give back to our local communities and try to choose to donate time and financial support to local charities and projects whenever possible. The incredible work Adur Special Needs Project does in Shoreham for the children who need them is just magical. Offering a full fun-packed day every other Saturday, with near to one on one care, really makes these special children so happy”.

Phil McDaniel, ESS Covid Hygiene Solutions. said: “We are delighted to support the Adur Special Needs Project, who do such fantastic supportive work with children and we value the true benefit this brings to their lives and the lives of their carers.”

Damian Pulford, Sussex Transport. said: “Our roots place us just 3 miles along the coast from Shoreham and we just love everything about the ASNP and the Shoreham Star Trail. After all, who doesn’t adore a Character, a Film, and a Hunt. Hearing that the Star Trial was on again this year after what has been a torrid time for charities really made us smile and we are so pleased to be involved and to support one of our local charities as they continue the great work in our local community. Good luck to all involved and to those taking part.”

So, who are Adur Special Needs Project….?

Returning in 2023 - Shaun the Sheep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are a small registered Charity, established for over 30 years, and based in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex.

We are a team of qualified and experienced staff and volunteers provide a wide range of stimulating, fun and challenging activities for children in a safe and caring environment. Whilst the children, who have a wide range of disabilities and special needs are happily enjoying their activities with us, their parents and families enjoy valuable respite care.