Show will go on for Sussex Chorus thanks to Gatwick Airport Community Trust

A choral society founded in Ditchling more than 100 years ago will be able to stage further shows this year thanks to a financial boost from Gatwick Airport Community Trust.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keen singers from the Women’s Institute started the choir in 1921 which more recently rebranded as Sussex Chorus to reflect the scope of its membership.

The choir is now working hard to rebuild its membership and audiences across Mid Sussex after the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group received £1,750 from the Trust at a critical time which will mean it can continue its programme of concerts with full orchestras and soloists.

Sussex Chorus, Ditchling

John Welch, Chairman, Sussex Chorus said: “Over the last two years since the end of the pandemic, Sussex Chorus, in common with most choirs, have been working hard to rebuild both membership and audiences after nearly two years of not singing together.

“Sussex Chorus is a mixed choir of around 70 singers performing works broadly classical music and employing professional solo singers and orchestras.

“Our concerts are regarded as some of the best in our area and enable people in Sussex to hear professional standard music in their own locality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John explained a typical concert with a modest orchestra and four soloists can cost in the region of £7,000 and the group cannot generate that level of income from ticket sales alone.

While its choir subscriptions and fundraising initiatives do close that gap to some considerable extent, it seeks additional funding to maintain its finances on a sound footing and at least breakeven year-on-year.

John said: “On this occasion, the Gatwick Airport Community Trust has given us help at a critical time, enabling us to continue our programme of concerts.

“GACT has awarded us £1,750, a very generous donation which is much appreciated. If this level of grant had not been received, we would have to reduce the number of concerts performed each year and scale back some performances to use organ accompaniment rather than an orchestra which would be a retrograde step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Chorus was originally known as the Ditchling W.I. Choral Society when it was founded in 1921 and was led by Mrs Torry.

Men were eventually permitted to join the choir as honorary members to provide a more balanced sound.

Today the group’s performances range from major choral works such as Haydn's Creation and the Mozart Requiem to the contemporary, jazz-influenced work of Mass in Blue by British composer Will Todd.

The charity is run by a committee of trustees elected by Sussex Chorus members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its next concert will take place on 11 November where it will perform Verdi Requiem at All Saints Church, Hove, alongside the Sussex Symphony Orchestra and Brighton Orpheus Choir, but there are many more concerts planned for this year and 2024.

Sussex Chorus was just one of more than 100 good causes across Sussex, Kent and Surrey celebrating this week after Gatwick Airport Community Trust announced the recipients of thousands of pounds of funding.

Every year The Gatwick Airport Community Trust invites groups across Sussex, Kent and Surrey to apply for funding.

In 2023 a total of £200,000 of funding was distributed to good causes across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager at London Gatwick said: “We know from the feedback we’ve received that these contributions have a significant impact for groups like Sussex Chorus and we’re so pleased to be able to provide them with an extra boost, especially as we continue to swim against the tide of rising inflation.

“This is especially important during the challenging economic times the country is facing where rampant inflation is affecting every aspect of our lives.

“It’s a privilege for everyone at London Gatwick to be able to play our part in having a positive impact on our community with the Gatwick Airport Community Trust as we continue to provide employment for many people in the area.”

Funding applications for 2023 are currently closed, but groups will soon be invited to apply for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gatwick Airport Community Trust is an independent charity which provides financial support to projects aimed at the development of young people, fostering the arts, enhancing sporting facilities, promoting environmental improvement and conservation, improving community facilities, supporting volunteering initiatives and assisting the elderly and disabled individuals.

The purpose of setting up the Trust was to ensure that, as the airport continued to grow, funds generated by the existence of the airport should be made available to a board of independent trustees, to make a positive contribution to the quality of life of the communities affected by the airport and its continuing growth.

For more information about the Gatwick Airport Community Trust, visit https://www.gact.org.uk/

To find out more about Sussex Chorus visit: https://www.sussexchorus.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick is also urging community groups and charities in Sussex to apply for the next round of funding from the Gatwick Foundation Fund, which is managed on behalf of the airport by the Sussex Community Foundation.

The deadline for applications is 8 September, 2023.