Showing people "chamber music is for everyone"

When Beatrice Philips caught the “chamber music bug”, she couldn't believe there wasn't a chamber music festival in her hometown of Lewes.

“I thought I had better hurry up and set one up before someone else did!” she laughs. “I have since realised just how much hard work it is!”

But as Beatrice contemplates this year’s Lewes Chamber Music Festival, the sense of privilege remains: “We had the first one in 2012 and it has been a huge privilege. Since I started it, my own playing career has got busier. I was 24 or 25 at the time and I had just finished my masters. Since then I've not had so much time to do everything myself. At first I did everything but now we have a manager who helps me but I think I appreciate it even more now. The more work I do for other people, the more it feels a pleasure to curate myself this set of concerts in Lewes.”

The 2025 Lewes Chamber Music Festival will take place from June 13-15 with events and concerts in the intimate settings of St John sub Castro church, St Michael’s Church, and the Depot Cinema in Lewes. 14 of today’s most exciting chamber-musicians and soloists will explore this year’s festival theme of Notes From a Small Island, celebrating the rich legacy of chamber music by British composers, along with their influences from overseas.

“When I started the festival, I had been playing chamber music for a while and going to chamber music summer courses. I'd also been invited to a few chamber music festivals, and I just thought that we really ought to have one here. I invited eight friends who played string instruments and one pianist and one clarinettist and we did six concerts over one weekend in June.

“And from the start I programmed music that was quite unusual. It is all classical repertoire but some of it is stuff that you don't hear all the time. Last year we celebrated Schoenberg’s 150th and right from the beginning I've tried to get the audience to be really brave – and they loved it. We did lots of Bartok and lots of 20th century stuff that people might not go out of their way to hear. But when you are doing that within a festival you can juxtapose those sorts of pieces with pieces that people really know and love. My aim is to get them to realise that these other pieces are really brilliant too, even the pieces that they didn't know.”

And with concerts throughout the day, the whole point is to make the programme accessible to everyone: “People often think that chamber music is just for specialists. People will go to symphonic concerts and the bigger stuff but then think the maybe chamber music is not for them. I want to show people that it really is

“I think chamber music is where composers tend to write their most intimate thoughts and try out their most radical ideas and that's what makes it so interesting. And for me personally I think the same, that it is such an intimate and beautiful way to communicate and also to communicate with friends. There is no conductor. There is nobody in charge telling you how to play it or what to do. It is just a small group working it out and conversing musically and just discovering. And also there is just such a lot of chamber music that doesn't get played. I used to go to summer camps and we would spend the whole evening or sometimes the whole night just sight-reading music. One of the teachers would have a box full of all these obscure Russian composers that we would just play our way through!”

As for the format of the festival, Beatrice admits: “I nicked the basics from other festivals but I did it a little bit more extreme. It was a lot to have six concerts over one weekend and we found that it created such a great atmosphere. Everybody was so tired and charged with the performances in such a concentrated space of time that it almost was like it slowed time down and I think the audience really loved that too.”

Since then the festival has stayed pretty much the same size: “But what I learned from the first year is that the number of musicians needed to be a little bit bigger so that you don't just have one poor cellist who is having to play absolutely everything! Last year we had 20 musicians for the big Schoenberg. I've always tried to be more ambitious each year while keeping the same format and this year we've gone back to slightly more similar numbers to what we've had in the past.”

This year Beatrice has created a programme of seven concerts curated around the seven movements of Adès’s 1994 masterpiece Arcadiana for String Quartet. Concert highlights include works by Benjamin Britten, William Walton, Ravel, Beethoven, Rebecca Clarke and Frank Bridge as well as a rare chance to hear performances of both the clarinet quintet and the piano quintet by Thomas Adès.

The artists this year are Beatrice Philips, Maria Włoszczowska, Tim Crawford, Pablo Hernan Benedi, Adam Newman, Edgar Francis, Eliza Millett, Tim Posner, Steffan Morris, Hannah Sloane, Alasdair Beatson, Mishka Rushdie Momen, Matt Hunt and Iestyn Davies.