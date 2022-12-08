Sigma Homes Breaks Ground at £8m Former School Redevelopment in Cuckfield, West Sussex

Timber frame construction specialist Sigma Homes has commenced work at its Hanlye View development in Cuckfield. The £8.3m scheme of 13 eco-efficient homes will replace the redundant Court Meadow School, which was closed by West Sussex County Council in 2012, due to being surplus to requirements.

Katie Macfie, Chris East (back), Tony Kenny (front with spade), and Geoff Potton – all from Sigma Homes, marking the start on site at the former school in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

Timber frame construction specialist Sigma Homes has commenced work at its Hanlye View development in the West Sussex village of Cuckfield. The £8.3m scheme of 13 eco-efficient homes will replace the redundant Court Meadow School, which was closed by West Sussex County Council in 2012, due to being surplus to requirements.

Located off Hanlye Lane, the 0.62Ha (1.53-acre) development received Reserved Matters planning consent earlier this year from Mid-Sussex County Council. Horsham-based Sigma Homes will place the nine houses for private sale onto the market in the New Year, with an additional four affordable homes being delivered to Worthing Homes. The first new homes will be ready to occupy during summer 2023.

New trees and hedgerows will be planted as part of the scheme, delivering biodiversity net gains for the vacant brownfield site. All homes will also benefit from air source heat pumps, electric car charging points and high levels of insulation, to achieve a high EPC-rating. Hanlye View will support the local community, with more than £208,000 being donated as part of S106 agreements to schools, health services, and local other amenities.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “With only one home remaining for sale at our Ashplats development in the West Sussex town of East Grinstead, we are delighted to be breaking ground at this prime site in nearby Cuckfield. While the off-plan launch is still several weeks away, the early interest for Hanlye View is already exceptionally high, reflecting the popularity of this affluent neighbourhood with both locals and those looking to relocate.

“This bespoke development is in an idyllic, but well-located spot, bordering the High Weald AONB. A wealth of village and town centre amenities are within walking distance, with Haywards Heath train station being only a mile away – offering direct 45-minute services into central London.

“We are looking forward to being able to offer prospective purchasers hard hat tours of the development during 2023, as construction work progresses.”

The collection of red brick homes will feature timber cladding to reflect the local historic architecture. The layout of the 13 homes responds to the traditional settlement pattern found in Cuckfield. Located on the outskirts of the large village, the development site is next to Orchard House, which is a residential special school for children with learning difficulties. Also situated next to the entrance to the new scheme is Horsgate House, which was built in 1865 and now converted into private apartments.

Sigma Homes’ detached and semi-detached new homes will feature luxury internal accommodation designed across two floors, with each dwelling benefiting from private gardens and parking. The development also provides ample secure storage for bicycles. The four, four-bedroom houses will also have 10sqm contemporary garden rooms constructed as an additional facility for homeworking, or workshop/hobby space.

The A272, which connects with the A23 and onwards to the M23, is close to the site, providing fast road access across the south of England and beyond. Popular attractions within a 10-minute drive include the National Trust’s Nyman’s Gardens and House, and the Michelin-starred Heritage by Matt Gillan restaurant in Slaugham, Haywards Heath. For families, there is an excellent choice of high performing schools and colleges close, by covering all ages.