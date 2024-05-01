Sign up and SWALK to support people facing cancer in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For more information about the event visit https://lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk/events/swalk/

Look Good Feel Better, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, delivers cancer support services in local communities across the UK through a series of face-to-face and online group workshops. Workshops are free to join and are dedicated to improving the physical appearance and overall well-being of people living with cancer.

The charity is delighted to announce a brand new partnership with UKLASH, the world's # 1 rated Eyelash, Brow and Hair Growth Serum brand which has signed up as headline sponsor of the event.

Join Look Good Feel Better for a great day out

Nima Pourian, UKLASH Founder, says: "Look Good Feel Better is a cause close to our hearts at UKLASH, and we are delighted to walk alongside them at SWALK to help raise donations for such a worthy cause.”

Kate Wydra, who lives near Horsham, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. Now in recovery, Kate has signed up to take part in SWALK. She explains:

“Being diagnosed with cancer was such a shock. When the diagnosis was confirmed, I felt like I had been hit by a truck. Throughout the treatment, I tried to keep positive, but ultimately, during the chemotherapy, I lost my hair, eyelashes, and eyebrows: I lost my identity. I couldn’t bear to look at myself in the mirror and I simply didn’t feel like myself anymore.

"I was told about cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better which provides unique support to cancer patients undergoing treatment and helps them deal with the side effects. I attended their Skincare & Make-up, and Hand & Nail Care workshops and never looked back.

“Just being among all these women who looked just like me helped me so much. All the advice and tips were so useful. It was brilliant to be shown how to use make-up to look and feel better again. It was the perfect boost at a very dark time. I would encourage everyone to sign up to SWALK, have a great day out with friends and family, and know that you are helping people facing cancer in the area.”

Ian Daniels, Look Good Feel Better’s Director of Fundraising and Communications, explains:

“Each year, around 3,000 people living in Sussex will be given a cancer diagnosis, so our services are needed more than ever. Whether you are an individual, a family, a group of friends, or even a local company, sign up and get involved in what promises to be a fantastic day out.”

