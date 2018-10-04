Silver Sunday event aims to tackle loneliness

A nursing home is taking part in Silver Sunday, a national day of free fun and activities which celebrate older people along with the value and knowledge that they bring to our communities.

On Sunday, October, 7, Copper Beach Care home in Uckfield is holding a jazz and afternoon tea event and is inviting the community to come along.

Gillian Carter at Copper Beech Care Home said: “We know loneliness is a growing issue for older people.

“It’s great that we are in a position to support Silver Sunday by holding events at our care homes across the country, to offer older members of our community somewhere they can enjoy a fun activity in the company of others.

“I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces on the day.”

The event also aims to tackle the loneliness and isolation felt by many older people.

The event will provide social activities to encourage older people to get out, try new things and meet new people.

Silver Sunday was launched in 2012 by The Sir Simon Milton Foundation and Councillor Christabel Flight, after a report discovered more than a third of people over 75 said they were lonely.