Singer-songwriter Anna Howie captures “the struggle and the joy” on new album

British country singer-songwriter Anna Howie, who lives just outside Blindley Heath, is promising songs about “the struggle and the joy” as she gears up for the release of her second album Good for Roses via the Absolute Label (Universal/Sony) on April 18.

Before that she is playing dates on Friday, March 7 at The Archway Theatre, Horley; and on Friday, March 21 at The Victoria Institute, Arundel; plus Friday, April 18 at the Folklore Rooms, Brighton.

It’s a very different album to her first, The Friday Night Club which was born in lockdown, out of online sessions which gained two million views. It’s a much more personal album this time, she says.

“With this one it was much more of a case of saying I'm going to sit down and write some songs for an album. So it's a bit more orchestrated in that sense. I've always loved story-telling but the Friday Night Club was much more other people's stories whereas this one is a lot more about me. I think I've had very different chapters in my life. I've been very happily married for 25 years but if I go back in my history I've had some terrible relationships, and some of those crop up. So it's a bit of my past history but it's also a bit about my outlook on life. It's about trying to be a positive person even though sometimes that can be tricky. It feels like a lot of the songs are about coming out of something that is murky into something that is hopefully brighter which is where the idea of Good For Roses comes from.

“I wanted the title of this album to reflect the struggle and the joy. There is a pink rose outside my kitchen window and, as the rest of the garden dies away and there is frost on the ground, it blooms. I love its resilience.”

The album was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and produced by Kris Wilkinson Hughes (My Girl The River).

“I wrote these 11 songs sat in my van, over the space of a year. I went to Real World Studios, my band came too: Andy Evans on guitars, John Brooker on bass, Roger Nunn on drums, Harry Whitty on keys, trumpet, trombone and with Kris Wilkinson Hughes in the producer’s chair we brought them to life. We brought in Aaron Catlow on the fiddle and Dan McConkey on sax and clarinet and, when my friend the wonderful Bella Collins, came for dinner one night we grabbed her for guest vocals.

“This is my second full album. I recorded an EP in Nashville back in 2019 and I had done albums in other people's front rooms which I sold at gigs but never officially released. My first full album was just at the end of lockdown.

“I had been doing lots of gigs in the run-up and then obviously everything stopped and I thought if I put my guitar down I'm not sure when I'm ever going to be able to pick it up again and that really frightened me. So I thought I would do this Facebook Live thing. I thought I would do a Friday night thing at 6.30pm, the time when people would be stopping work and starting to think about kicking off the weekend. I thought I would just do some songs on Facebook just to see if anybody tunes in. I put a few posts up about it and it was just me in my front room. I didn't really have a clue what I was doing or how to do it but I just did it, and a few people turned up. I had an hour and it was a chat and doing some songs and then I thought I would do it again the next week and I ended up doing it for 26 in a row and got nearly two million views on Facebook!

“Maybe the first one got something like 30 views and then the next one got a few more and then they ended up getting something like 400,000 views. It just built and built. It blew my mind. I didn't know what it was going to do and there was nothing polished about it. It was just me and with my family on the sofa. You could hear my husband eating crisps and the dogs wandering through! It was very haphazard but I think maybe that's what people tapped into. It build up a community, the Friday Night Club.”

And it led to the first album.

“People from all over the world were tuning in and I was getting messages from all over the world. There were a lot of people who are alone and probably didn't speak to someone from one Friday Night Club to the next and they were tuning in. It was this accidental community. It was bizarre but it was amazing.”