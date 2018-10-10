A journalist for this newspaper has been named on an exclusive list of the most-respected reporters.

Michael Drummond, crime editor for Sussex Newspapers, is rubbing shoulders with the best in the business after making the 238-strong list revealed by the NCTJ today (Wednesday, October 10).

The list includes a number of regional reporters – but it is dominated by household names, including Jeremy Clarkson, Sir Trevor McDonald, Kate Adie, Fiona Bruce and Piers Morgan.

Click here to see the full list of names.

Gary Shipton, Editor In Chief of Sussex Newspapers said: “Journalists like Michael set the highest standards of professionalism and it is terrific to see his reputation for superb reporting recognised in this way.”

Journalists who are working in the UK picked who they most respect in the media as part of the NCTJ’s Journalists at Work 2018 survey, which was carried out earlier this year.

They were asked which living journalist they felt most embodies the values of journalism that they respect and adhere to.

Responding to the news, Michael said: “Immensely humbled to be mentioned alongside such talented journalists. Being a journalist for Sussex Newspapers is really rewarding, and a lot of fun. I love chasing stories and fighting for our readers.”

More news:

Eastbourne’s Lottbridge Drove closed after serious collision

Worthing residents rescue woman and baby after car flips over

Sir Trevor McDonald, Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan join Sussex Newspapers journalist on most-respected list