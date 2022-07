A WSFRS spokesperson said on Twitter: “Six fire crews are currently dealing with a shop fire on the High Street in Littlehampton.

“Sussex Police are also in attendance and Surrey Street is currently closed.”

They added: “Please avoid the area where possible during this ongoing incident.”

