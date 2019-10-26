Six fire engines called to Newhaven boat yard blaze

Six crews were sent to a fire which broke out at a boat yard on Denton Island in Newhaven early this morning, the fire service confirmed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.19am to an incident at Peter Leonard Marine on Denton Island in Newhaven.

The incident involved three boats and a nearby building, according to a fire service spokesman.

Six pumps from Newhaven, Seaford, Roedean, Preston Circus and the Control Unit from Haywards Heath were sent to the scene, where they used six breathing apparatus, four main jets and foam to bring the fire under control, the spokesman said.

No one was injured in the fire, confirmed the spokesman.

Residents were asked to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Firefighters at the scene

At 1.24am, the response was scaled down after the fire was extinguished.

One fire engine and officers remained at the scene.

