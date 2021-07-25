Six fire engines tackle barn fire near Crowborough

The fire service was made aware of the incident at 1.07pm today (Sunday, July 25), according to a spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said, “We are attending a barn fire at Boars Head on Sand Hill Lane - no reports of injuries. Please avoid the area.”

According to the spokesperson, the fire was being tackled by six fire engines and the barn was fully ‘involved’ in the blaze.

The spokesperson said, “Due to the weather, the smoke is not clearing quickly and locals are being urged to keep doors and windows closed.