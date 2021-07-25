Six fire engines tackle barn fire near Crowborough
The fire service has been called to a blaze that broke out in a barn near Crowborough.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:31 pm
The fire service was made aware of the incident at 1.07pm today (Sunday, July 25), according to a spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesperson said, “We are attending a barn fire at Boars Head on Sand Hill Lane - no reports of injuries. Please avoid the area.”
According to the spokesperson, the fire was being tackled by six fire engines and the barn was fully ‘involved’ in the blaze.
The spokesperson said, “Due to the weather, the smoke is not clearing quickly and locals are being urged to keep doors and windows closed.
“The cause may be linked to thunderstorms and lightening in the area.”