Six fire engines tackle fire at Hailsham industrial estate

Six fire engines were called to a blaze in an industrial unit in Station Road, Hailsham, at the weekend.

Firefighters from Herstmonceux, Eastbourne, Pevensey, Bexhill, Seaford and Lewes were called to the scene just after 5.30pm on Friday evening (December 15).

The scene of the fire on the industrial estate in Station Road, Hailsham. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-181217-104854001

Fire at industrial estate in Hailsham

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), crews used eight breathing apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and two main jets to extinguish the flames.

A fire investigation then took place later that day, said ESFRS.

A spokesperson said on Friday, “Firefighters are dealing with the fire externally to protect crews. Six fire engines are at the scene, using two main jets and four breathing apparatus.

“They will be there for some time.”

No one was reported as hurt.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.

Photos by Dan Jessup.