A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from Newhaven, according to police.

Police said Charlie was last seen on Monday, December 12, and has not returned home since. He is described by police as white, 5'7" with blond hair, and was last seen wearing a grey parka-style coat with a fur lining.

Officers said he is known to spend time in the Newhaven, Peacehaven, Seaford and Lewes areas.

If you see Charlie or know his whereabouts, please report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1282 of 12/12