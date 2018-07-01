Skatepark dream in need of extra money to be a reality

Lack of money is proving the stumbling block in providing Seaford with a state-of-the-art skatepark.

Seaford Town Council requires a further £35,000 to meet the £200,000 cost of the amenity.

It has unsuccessfully applied to Veolia for the funding and is now looking at ways to meet this shortfall as soon as possible.

Following many requests for a skatepark at The Salts, the council campaigned to secure £165,000 of Section 106 funding from the new housing development at Martello Mews opposite the railway station.

However, this funding does not get paid to the council immediately but instead when the housing development is well progressed. The invoice for payment has recently been issued and should be made soon.

It was decided to ask local users and the town in general what they want at the skatepark once this funding had been promised and to allow users to choose their preferred skatepark of three submissions.

A preferred design was chosen, and Canvas was awarded the contract to deliver the new skatepark once the funding was in place.

It was made clear during the consultation that the skatepark could not be built until these funds were in hand and now the extra £35,000 has to be found.

The council said it would not be appropriate to start work on the facility until after the summer period in any event as the area will be out for use for at least two months. It is hoped therefore to complete the works over the winter of 2018 / 19 subject to securing the additional funding of £35,000.

This will mean the facility will be available for use in the spring of 2019.

Members of the public with ideas for sponsorship or fund-raising for this project should contact Seaford Town Council Projects and Facilities Manager Tony Jackson by email to tony.jackson@seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk