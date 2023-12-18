BREAKING

Sleigh what? – Haywards Heath home residents join pupils for Santa’s dancing elves

A care home in Haywards Heath hosted a special Christmas morning for local children to help spread some festive cheer.
By Sam BrownContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
The Christmas spirit was certainly in the air in Haywards Heath, when residents at Care UK’s Martlet Manor on Butler’s Green Road, were joined by local school children from St Joseph’s Catholic School for a fun-packed day of festivities.

In true festive fashion, the children, aged between four and eleven-years-old, arrived at Martlet Manor dressed in their best Christmas jumpers and festive outfits. Keen to also impress the residents, team members from the care home dressed as Santa’s elves – much to the resident’s enjoyment.

After greeting one another in their outfits, everyone made their way to the home’s lounge to enjoy a special performance from Josefa and her Elves, a local Spanish dance group. Together, everyone watched with awe as the group performed a magical dance routine to classic Christmas pop songs.

Everyone enjoys the festive spirit at Martlet ManorEveryone enjoys the festive spirit at Martlet Manor
Everyone enjoys the festive spirit at Martlet Manor

Sarah Barrett, home manager at Martlet Manor, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time to come together and have some festive fun – regardless of whether your eight-years-old or 80!

“We regularly host intergenerational activities here at Martlet Manor, and it’s always so wonderful to see how the residents’ faces light up when the children are around and watch some wonderful friendships form.

“This event was particularly special as we welcomed Josefa and her Elves to the home for a very special dance performance – which certainly got everyone rocking around the Christmas tree. We’d like to say thank you to Josefa and to the children from St Joseph’s Catholic School for making the morning so special for the residents.”

