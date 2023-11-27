Slice of history up for auction in Lewes

A character cottage needing improvement in Lewes is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Mid-terrace 1 Little East Street is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakley, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £200,000 to £215,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 13 December.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This period cottage is arranged over three floors and needs improvement throughout.

1 Little East Street, Lewes

“It retains some character features, including sash windows and exposed beams, and has a double bedroom and attic/study room. There is a south facing walled patio garden and brick shed to the rear.

“We are likely to attract interest from owner-occupiers seeking an attractive period property or investors looking to let the property once works have been carried out.”

The one-bedroom property is situated in the heart of Lewes, close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station and many pubs and restaurants.

There are excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/246/11/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the final one of the year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday 13 December.